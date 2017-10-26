WWE News: SmackDown Live viewership receives a boost after their #UnderSiege exploits

TLC and the invasion have given both shows a boost this week...

Unlike Sami Zayn, the SmackDown Live ratings were not hit below the belt this week...

What's the story?

Just like the viewership for Monday Night Raw this week, SmackDown Live received a nice boost in terms of television viewership.

The overnight viewership for this week's episode was 2.699 million, the biggest number since the September 12th edition that Vince McMahon was on (Sin City SmackDown).

In case you didn't know...

At Survivor Series, it will be Raw going head-to-head with SmackDown Live. The champions from Raw will face the corresponding champions of SmackDown Live including WWE Champion Jinder Mahal taking on the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

The best of the remaining men and women each have a 5-on-5 traditional Survivor Series elimination match, and it was clear that this past Monday, it was the blue brand that took the early advantage.

The heart of the matter...

This week's viewership was a sizable jump compared to just 2.320 million the week before. Monday Night Raw saw a similar jumps from the previous week following a solid WWE Tables Ladders & Chairs pay per view with the in-ring return of Kurt Angle.

The SmackDown Live episode may have received the bump from their invasion of Monday Night Raw this week in what was a unique finish to the show. People may have tuned in to see if Raw would retaliate in a similar fashion, but in the end, there was no sign of the Raw roster.

What's next?

Next Monday, Raw takes place from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. We will find out how the roster reacts to SmackDown Live decimating their brand the week prior

Author's take...

It was a very solid episode of SmackDown Live, and I'm very happy that Monday Night Raw didn't retaliate this week either. Raw should sell the shock of what happened this week and attack next week instead.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com