WWE News: SmackDown Live Superstar argues with Shinsuke Nakamura over low blows

Shinsuke Nakamura and his low blows seem to have become the hottest topic in pro-wrestling today.

Johny Payne SENIOR ANALYST News 28 May 2018, 00:07 IST

Shinsuke Nakamura has never been one to back down from confrontation

What’s the story?

SmackDown Live Superstars Tye Dillinger and Shinsuke Nakamura recently engaged in some rather intriguing banter over low blows.

While Nakamura’s initial tweets were directed towards longtime rival AJ Styles, Dillinger inserted himself into the conversation, and the banter escalated from there onward.

In case you didn’t know…

Shinsuke Nakamura is widely regarded as one of the greatest in-ring performers in professional wrestling today.

Nakamura was loved by the WWE Universe during his initial main-roster run as a babyface on SmackDown Live from April of last year to WrestleMania 34 that took place this April.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Shinsuke Nakamura’s heel turn at WrestleMania 34 witnessed him incorporating a low blow into his arsenal—a move that he has been repeatedly utilized on WWE Champion AJ Styles in the weeks following WrestleMania 34.

Nakamura is now set to face Styles in a Last Man Standing Match at Money In The Bank next month, and took to twitter so as to unleash a verbal attack on Styles—

“How high can you count? Or will you rise before answer? 1..2..10. No one is good all the time. #LastManStanding”

In response to Nakamura’s aforementioned tweet, Tye Dillinger asserted that it’s usually the ones who talk the most trash, that are the most scared.

Furthermore, Nakamura fired back, stating that counting doesn’t accomplish much if nothing is won—asking Dillinger whether counting is his new hobby. To which Dillinger reverted back—

“Wow! Speaking of hobbies Shin, I couldn’t help but notice yours....grabbing a handful of deez nuts! Good thing I’m Canadian, I always wear a cup (XL) just Incase a Hockey game breaks out. Now you be nice over there with your wandering hands.”

How high can you count? Or will you rise before answer? 1..2..10. No one is good all the time. #LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/DgcPSPxKJd — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) May 26, 2018

Did someone say.....10?



Sorry “friend” but It’s the ones who talk 💩, that are always the most afraid. https://t.co/C5g1iUey6r — That TEN Guy 🙌🏻 (@WWEDillinger) May 26, 2018

What does counting accomplish if nothing is won? Is this your new hobby? 🔢🕑🔄🤨Nakamura — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) May 26, 2018

@ShinsukeN Wow! Speaking of hobbies Shin, I couldn’t help but notice yours....grabbing a handful of deez nuts!

Good thing I’m Canadian, I always wear a cup (XL) just Incase a Hockey game breaks out. Now you be nice over there with your wandering hands. pic.twitter.com/0wdlfePoLv — That TEN Guy 🙌🏻 (@WWEDillinger) May 26, 2018

What’s next?

WWE Champion AJ Styles is set to defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE’s Money In The Bank PPV which takes place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 17th.

Meanwhile, Tye Dillinger performs as a mid-tier talent on the WWE’s SmackDown brand.

Author’s take

Tye Dillinger ought to be careful, lest he irks the ever-dangerous Shinsuke Nakamura.

Well, it’s great to see Nakamura maintain his nefarious ways and villainous charm on social media as well…”The Artist” truly is a professional wrestling genius.

