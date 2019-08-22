WWE News: SmackDown Live Superstar believes he could have done much more in his career so far

Vince McMahon

SmackDown Live Superstar Apollo Crews recently sat down with The Wrap and talked on a variety of topics. He admitted that he could have done a lot more in his WWE career, and added that he's still young and has plenty of time to shine.

Crews' WWE career so far...

After participating in an NXT tryout camp back in October 2014, Apollo Crews was offered a developmental contract. He made his NXT TV debut at a taping on August 13 the next year, defeating Martin Stone. Crews went on to win a #1 contender's battle royal for a shot at Finn Balor's NXT title.

Baron Corbin interfered in the eventual title match, which led to Crews winning the match via disqualification. Corbin cited Crews eliminating him from the #1 contender's battle royal match as the reason for his interference. The two Superstars feuded for a while and met at NXT TakeOver: London, resulting in a victory for Corbin.

Crews made his main roster debut on Monday Night Raw by defeating Tyler Breeze. He was soon drafted to the SmackDown Live brand. He moved back to Raw the next year, becoming a member of Titus Worldwide. Crews competed in his third consecutive Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35, and was eliminated by Andrade.

Crews' views on his career

While speaking to The Wrap, Crews noted that he wanted to "shock the world", but things didn't turn out the way he had wanted them to. Crews further stated that he'll be 32 soon and that he still has enough time left to leave a mark.

I wanted to come in here and shock the world, I guess you could say. I felt like I would have done much more at this moment in my career. But I'm still young — I'm about to be 32 in a couple of days — and there's still a lot of time. I'm still very patient and understanding in how the process works. I trust the process.

Crews recently lost the first-round match of the 2019 King of the Ring tournament to Andrade. Here's hoping he gets to break out of the mid-card somewhere down the line.