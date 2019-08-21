WWE News: Rusev changes his look yet again

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.22K // 21 Aug 2019, 11:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rusev

WWE Superstar Rusev, who has been absent from TV lately, was recently seen sporting a new look that mimicked the one Robert Roode had a few months ago. Now, Rusev has drastically changed his look again, and has gotten rid of the moustache.

Rusev's WWE journey so far...

Rusev's WWE contract is reportedly set to expire soon. The Bulgarian Brute made his way to WWE's main roster back in 2014, when he debuted in the Royal Rumble Match. It took a joint effort of four wrestlers to eliminate Rusev. He debuted on Monday Night Raw a while after, squashing Zack Ryder in the process. After being undefeated for months, Rusev met John Cena at WrestleMania 31, with the United States title on the line. Cena won the match and gave Rusev his first pinfall loss on the main roster.

He later joined The League of Nations, which also consisted of Sheamus, Alberto Del Rio, and Wade Barrett. The faction defeated The New Day at WrestleMania 32, but was soon disbanded. Rusev later donned the gimmick of "Rusev Day", which garnered him immense popularity among the fans. He lost a Fatal Four-Way United States title match at WrestleMania 34, after which his star soon fizzled out. Rusev has since stated on Twitter that Rusev Day is dead.

Also read: 10 WWE heels who went too far

Rusev's new look

Rusev was recently seen competing in a Battle Royal at Super ShowDown. During his absence, he took several shots at WWE, hinting that a character change was on the horizon. He recently changed his look by getting rid of the beard. Now, it looks like Rusev has changed his look again, and is now clean-shaven for the first time since he made his WWE debut five years ago. Here's Rusev's latest photo from his Instagram handle:

Rusev's latest Instagram story

It's still not clear as to when Rusev will come back to WWE TV on a regular basis. Look out for updates on his WWE future, as and when they become available.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!