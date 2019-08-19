WWE News: SmackDown Live Superstar says he has it worse than Roman Reigns

Abhilash Mendhe

Roman Reigns on SmackDown Live

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler recently posted a series of scathing tweets addressing fellow SmackDown Live wrestler Roman Reigns, hinting that he has it worse than the latter. Ziggler then mentioned his recent altercations with Shawn Michaels and The Miz, plus his SummerSlam squash at the hands of Goldberg.

Ziggler's recent misadventures

Dolph Ziggler has been making waves on the main roster for a while now. As The Biggest Party of the Summer was approaching, Ziggler got into a feud with The Miz. During a "Miz TV" segment on SmackDown Live, Ziggler superkicked WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and fled the scene.

On the go-home show of Monday Night Raw for SummerSlam, Ziggler signed the papers for a SummerSlam match against The Miz, but soon realised that he wasn't facing Miz in Toronto. For a moment, it was teased that Michaels would be Ziggler's opponent, but the Hall of Famer immediately made it clear that it wasn't him. Suddenly, Goldberg's music hit and he came out to a huge ovation. Goldberg made quick work of Ziggler at SummerSlam and delivered a series of Spears on him after the win.

Ziggler's tweets on Reigns

Ziggler highlighted the recent attacks on Roman Reigns, and sarcastically asked fans to keep Reigns in their thoughts, stating that a bunch of bad stuff 'almost happened to him'. He later posted another tweet, indicating that Reigns had the whole world in his hands, and he blew it. Ziggler didn't stop here, and went on to take another shot at The Big Dog in a third tweet. The series of tweets can be seen below.

please keep the big d’oh @WWERomanReigns in your thoughts. he recently had a bunch of bad stuff ALMOST happen to him. he wasnt blindsided by a jealous hbk, Maryse’s husband or viciously speared repeatedly, by that deranged human ring post-goldberg, but he’s THE guy #prayers #yolo — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) August 19, 2019

apologies gang, I’m just enjoying happy hour & I almost spilled while sending that tweet...ALMOST. guess you could say I really “roman’d” it. you know, to be up a creek with a paddle, or to have the world in your hand and almost blow it — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) August 19, 2019

almost forgot to be happy during happy hour. roman’d it & I’m feeling fine. ps: Ive been beaten down for years & I always get back up, but whats more important to wwe? telling the world @WWERomanReigns is not the good guy, he’s not the bad guy, he’s THE guy (that almost got hurt) — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) August 19, 2019

Ziggler's jibes haven't been taken well by longtime fans of Reigns. Stay tuned for more updates on this, in case Reigns fires back at Ziggler.