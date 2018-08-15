WWE News: SmackDown Live Superstar Sin Cara reveals possible injury

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Sin Cara possibly injured

What’s the story?

Per a cryptic post by Sin Cara on social media, the professional wrestling community is abuzz with speculation that the SmackDown Live Superstar may be dealing with an injury.

Apparently, Sin Cara put forth a rather subtle message on social media—alluding that he’s presently dealing with an injury.

In case you didn’t know…

Sin Cara, whose real name is Jorge Arias, has performed for the WWE since 2009.

Arias previously competed in the WWE under the ring-name Hunico; and is a veteran of several other notable professional wrestling organizations such as AAA (Asistencia Asesoria y Administracion), Chikara and TNA (now—Impact Wrestling).

The heart of the matter

Sin Cara is widely revered for his incredible athleticism—both his high-flying abilities as well as mat wrestling prowess.

Regardless, the 40-year-old veteran Superstar has unfortunately been held down by the injury bug on multiple occasions in the past.

In fact, his most recent injury scare came at a WWE house show in Madrid, Spain—something which he had to deal with in November of last year.

Sin Cara awkwardly landed on his right leg during a match—with his leg being tweaked in the wrong direction. However, the veteran Luchador had a relatively swift recovery after the seemingly gruesome injury.

Sin Cara has now taken to his official Instagram account and put forth footage of him waiting to see a doctor in Birmingham, Alabama—as part of his Instagram story.

Fans can check out a screenshot of Sin Cara’s Instagram story, below—

Sin Cara's Instagram story

What’s next?

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts had noted that Sin Cara signed a new deal with the WWE last year.

The belief is that the veteran Superstar will continue being featured as a prominent part of WWE TV programming in the days to come on 205 Live as well as SmackDown Live.

Sin Cara had lately been involved in a feud with top prospect Andrade "Cien" Almas--with said feud ending and Almas now feuding with Rusev, Lana and Aiden English.

Sportskeeda wishes Sin Cara a safe and speedy recovery.