WWE News: SmackDown Live Superstar takes a shot at Rey Mysterio

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 276 // 09 Dec 2018, 12:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Things are really getting heated on brand blue

What's the story?

Andrade 'Cien' Almas had quite the run when he was called up from NXT, but ever since then, he's fallen down the ranks. Zelina Vega took to Twitter and sent out a savage Tweet at Mysterio.

It is clear that Rey Mysterio vs. Almas may have a match, either this week or down the line. Mysterio did defeat Almas in a singles match last month.

In case you didn't know...

Zelina Vega and Andrade 'Cien' Almas were NXT's hottest act during their time in the promotion. Almas had quite the start on SmackDown Live and was even rumoured to be a favourite to win the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Unfortunately, over time his appearances on TV became few and far between, because of how stacked the current roster is. Zelina Vega recently got married to current NXT superstar Aleister Black. One wonders if he'll be on the list of call-ups after WrestleMania this year.

The heart of the matter

Zelina Vega made it clear that she was the future of SmackDown Live, alongside her client. While the promo began respectfully, it became a little more personal as it went on.

Thank you to Wrestling Inc. for transcribing the promo. Vega assured Mysterio that she will ensure that he will be forgotten, very soon indeed:

Rey Mysterio, ya know, Rey, your legacy has taught us a lot, it really has. But there comes a time when the students surpass the teacher, and in 'El Idolo's' case, not only will he surpass you, but he will make sure you are forgotten. We are the future of SmackDown Live and the future is now

What's next?

Rey Mysterio has become one of SmackDown Live's top stars, only a few months after his full-time return. His expertise can help elevate a young talent like Andrade 'Cien' Almas, very effectively. The two men could put on an absolute clinic soon.

Do you think Mysterio could be WWE Champion someday? Could Andrade 'Cien' Almas reach the top spot too?

Advertisement