×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships match for Extreme Rules 2019 changed to a Triple Threat

Nicky Pags
CONTRIBUTOR
News
97   //    03 Jul 2019, 08:14 IST

WWE Extreme Rules
WWE Extreme Rules

What's the story?

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live kicked off with the announcement that the show would be headlined by the team of Heavy Machinery facing off against the team of Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler.

An added stipulation to the bout was that if Heavy Machinery could defeat Owens and Ziggler, they would gain entry into the WWE SmackDown Live tag team title match at Extreme Rules, making the bout a Triple Threat match. In the end, Heavy Machinery was able to secure the victory over KO and Ziggler and will head to the PPV on July 14th.

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Owens teased a very possible babyface turn throughout the night on WWE SmackDown Live, taking shots at Shane McMahon during the opening of the show, and reluctantly agreeing to team up with Dolph Ziggler. Owens and Ziggler also had a verbal war during the show's opening segment, which further teased a possible Kevin Owens babyface turn.

At the same time, Heavy Machinery has been steadily gaining more momentum on the blue brand, and tonight's win solidified their place at the top of the tag team division as they vie for the gold at WWE Extreme Rules.

The heart of the matter

Due to a miscommunication between both Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler during the main event of WWE SmackDown Live this week, Heavy Machinery was able to capitalize and score the win to make the tag title match at Extreme Rules a triple threat contest.

Following the bout on WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens sent a very strong babyface message to Dolph Ziggler in the form of a massive stunner, exclaiming, "this is my show" to end the broadcast.

What's next?

Only time will tell if Kevin Owens truly becomes the next top babyface on SmackDown Live, but recent comments made by KO that he wants to try his hand at being a face in WWE suggest fans could be in for a 'good guy' version of the 'Kevin Owens Show'.

How do you feel about a possible Kevin Owens babyface turn? Let us know in the comment section below!

Tags:
WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Heavy Machinery WWE Dolph Ziggler Kevin Owens WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
Advertisement
SmackDown Preview: Vince McMahon's rival to return, Popular star to be added to Extreme Rules title match?
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (25th June 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live after Stomping Grounds 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 - 5 Possible finishes for SmackDown Tag Team Title match
RELATED STORY
5 Tag Teams who could win the vacant SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships
RELATED STORY
SmackDown Preview: Big return after 2 years, Unexpected plans for The Undertaker? (June 25th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships to be defended at Stomping Grounds
RELATED STORY
5 Tag Teams who could help out Ricochet in his feud against The Club
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw vs SmackDown Live: Which was the better show this week? (22 and 23 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the Usos are facing Bryan and Rowan for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships 
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (June 25)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us