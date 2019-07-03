WWE News: SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships match for Extreme Rules 2019 changed to a Triple Threat

WWE Extreme Rules

What's the story?

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live kicked off with the announcement that the show would be headlined by the team of Heavy Machinery facing off against the team of Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler.

An added stipulation to the bout was that if Heavy Machinery could defeat Owens and Ziggler, they would gain entry into the WWE SmackDown Live tag team title match at Extreme Rules, making the bout a Triple Threat match. In the end, Heavy Machinery was able to secure the victory over KO and Ziggler and will head to the PPV on July 14th.

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Owens teased a very possible babyface turn throughout the night on WWE SmackDown Live, taking shots at Shane McMahon during the opening of the show, and reluctantly agreeing to team up with Dolph Ziggler. Owens and Ziggler also had a verbal war during the show's opening segment, which further teased a possible Kevin Owens babyface turn.

At the same time, Heavy Machinery has been steadily gaining more momentum on the blue brand, and tonight's win solidified their place at the top of the tag team division as they vie for the gold at WWE Extreme Rules.

The heart of the matter

Due to a miscommunication between both Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler during the main event of WWE SmackDown Live this week, Heavy Machinery was able to capitalize and score the win to make the tag title match at Extreme Rules a triple threat contest.

Following the bout on WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens sent a very strong babyface message to Dolph Ziggler in the form of a massive stunner, exclaiming, "this is my show" to end the broadcast.

What's next?

Only time will tell if Kevin Owens truly becomes the next top babyface on SmackDown Live, but recent comments made by KO that he wants to try his hand at being a face in WWE suggest fans could be in for a 'good guy' version of the 'Kevin Owens Show'.

How do you feel about a possible Kevin Owens babyface turn? Let us know in the comment section below!