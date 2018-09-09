WWE News: SmackDown's General Manager Paige reveals a new look

WWE Superstar Paige

What's the story?

Recently, WWE superstars Paige posted a picture of her on Instagram where she revealed her new hairstyle.

In case you didn't know...

On 2016, she took a break from the company due to her injury but soon was suspended for 30 days as she violated company's Wellness Policy. Later, the company again suspended her but this time for 60 days, as she again broke the company's Wellness Policy.

Last year on November 20th episode of Monday night RAW, Paige returned to the company along with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville who made their main roster debut. She also formed The Absolution with the other two women wrestler.

She then went on to attack Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and then-Raw Women's Champion Alexa bliss. However, after one month of her return, she suffered another major neck injury when Sasha Banks kicked her back during a six women tag team match. She wasn't able to stand up during the match and because of that, the referee had to stop the match. Due to her injury, she also missed the first ever women's Royal Rumble as well as several other pay-per-view too.

Latest, she officially retired from in-ring competition on the episode of Raw after WrestleMania 34. However, on the next SmackDown Live episode, commissioner Shane McMahon announced that Paige is the new General Manager of the show and since that day, she is working as the General Manager.

Although there were many rumors in the past that she might return to the company after some time as her injury wasn't that bad as compared to other wrestlers. But may take some time for her to recover but now it is unknown if she will return to the ring in the future or not.

The heart of the matter

Yesterday, Paige posted a picture of herself on her Instagram account where she looked different than usual as she changes her look with a new hairstyle. Thanks, Wrestling Inc for the update.

She also added a caption to Wayne Tuggle Hair who did her new hairstyle work.

What's next?

As of now, she will continue to work as the SmackDown live General Manager for some more months, until someone replaces her.