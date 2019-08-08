WWE News: SmackDown Superstar claims he has no problem in stepping in the ring with Roman Reigns

Will Roman Reigns be in action against this superstar at SummerSlam?

What's the story?

On this week's episode of SmackDown Live, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy finally revealed that the mystery man behind Roman Reigns' recent attacks is none other than Erick Rowan.

In case you didn't know...

After being attacked by a mysterious man for two weeks in a row, both on SmackDown Live and on Monday Night RAW, former Universal Champion Roman Reigns finally decided to take the matter into his own hands. The Big Dog questioned Buddy Murphy in the closing stages of this week's SmackDown Live.

Initially, Murphy refused to provide an answer to Reigns but after being brutally assaulted by The Big Dog, the latter eventually spilled the beans, claiming that it was apparently Rowan who has been tormenting Reigns on RAW and SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

Amidst all the chaos and confusion on SmackDown Live, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy was brutally attacked by former Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Murphy has now taken to his official Twitter account and has sent out a tweet stating that he came to SmackDown Live knowing that he belongs in a ring. The former Cruiserweight Champion further added that he doesn't care about Reigns' attacker and put The Big Dog on notice by claiming that he has no problems in stepping into the ring with him in the future.

This is what Murphy had posted on his official Twitter:

I came to #SDLive from #205Live because I know I belonged...in a ring. I don’t care about who attacked @WWERomanReigns but if he wants to put his hands on me again, I have no problem stepping in the ring with him. Anywhere. And smile right in his face... AGAIN! #BestKeptSecret — Best Kept Secret is Coming (@WWE_Murphy) August 7, 2019

What's next?

Despite Buddy Murphy revealing Erick Rowan as Roman Reigns' mystery attacker, we are yet to hear an official statement from Rowan himself. As far as Murphy is concerned, a singles match between him and Reigns could possibly be on the cards for this year's SummerSlam after a recent report suggested that the two men could possibly square off at 'The Biggest Party of The Summer' this year.