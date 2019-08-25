WWE News: SmackDown star hits CM Punk's GTS at live event but only gets a 1-count

WWE Superstars often have to deal with CM Punk chants

Kofi Kingston retained his WWE Championship by defeating Daniel Bryan at a live event in Lima, Peru on Saturday, August 24, but the biggest story came midway through the match when both men used CM Punk’s GTS finisher.

The 90-second sequence began when a dominant Bryan asked the crowd “Who’s the best?” after locking in a lengthy submission on his opponent.

When the fans immediately began to chant “CM Punk! CM Punk!”, Bryan responded by lifting Kingston over his head for 10 seconds before using his left knee to hit the GTS. You can watch the video here.

A “Yes” chant quickly broke out, prompting Bryan to repeat exactly the same move before trying to cover the WWE Champion for the 1-2-3, but Kingston was able to kick out after a 1-count.

The crowd then chanted “One more time! One more time!”, so Bryan took his WrestleMania 35 rival for an airplane spin before attempting to land a third GTS. On this occasion, however, Kingston countered by hitting a GTS of his own before Big E started a “New, Day rocks!” chant at ringside.

Why do WWE fans chant CM Punk’s name?

Ever since CM Punk left WWE in January 2014, audiences have occasionally attempted to hijack certain matches or segments by chanting for the former WWE Champion.

This used to happen frequently during segments involving WWE’s higher-ups, including Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, and when former Divas Champion AJ Lee – Punk’s wife – competed in matches.

Over the last nine months, the chants have become even more prominent on WWE television since Shane McMahon was given the nickname of “Best In The World” – Punk’s former moniker – following his triumph in the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel in November 2018.

Although the chants are often heard nowadays during matches that fans perceive to be boring, the Lima audience only began chanting for Punk after Daniel Bryan used the word “best” while bragging about his dominance over Kofi Kingston.

