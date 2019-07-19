×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: SmackDown star writes birthday tribute to 'most beautiful woman alive' Mandy Rose

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
751   //    19 Jul 2019, 15:12 IST

Mandy Rose turned 29 on July 18
Mandy Rose turned 29 on July 18

What's the story?

Heavy Machinery member Otis described Mandy Rose as “the most beautiful woman alive” as he celebrated her 29th birthday with a special tribute on social media.

In case you didn't know…

Otis has become one of the most entertaining Superstars on SmackDown Live since he left NXT for WWE’s main roster earlier this year.

Although new fans of the Heavy Machinery star will mostly be familiar with his athletic ‘Caterpillar’ move, long-term followers of the 27-year-old will know that his over-the-top character has been infatuated with Mandy Rose for many years.

Back in NXT, Otis regularly posted messages on social media about how he plans to make Rose his wife one day, while he even dressed up as the former Absolution member in a Halloween Battle Royal at an NXT live event in 2018.

The one-sided romance was also featured in an episode of ‘WWE Ride Along’ in May 2019, in which Sonya Deville joked that she was going to set Rose up on a date with Otis.

The heart of the matter

Writing on social media, Otis sent Mandy Rose his birthday wishes in a way that only he can – by reciting lyrics from Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s 1966 hit ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’.

The SmackDown Tag Team Championship challenger also commented on Rose’s beauty before posting pictures of their face-off on SmackDown Live shortly before WrestleMania 35.

What's next?

Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville are almost certainly going to be out for revenge on the next episode of SmackDown Live after losing to Bayley & Ember Moon this week, while Otis & Tucker will likely attempt to target the SmackDown Tag Team Championship again after failing to win the titles at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Heavy Machinery WWE Mandy Rose
Advertisement
Best and Worst of WWE SmackDown After AEW Double or Nothing: 2 Title changes, New feud confirmed 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown Viewership decreases following WWE Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (June 25)
RELATED STORY
SmackDown Preview: Vince McMahon's rival to return, Popular star to be added to Extreme Rules title match?
RELATED STORY
SmackDown Preview: Huge title match, Daniel Bryan's "career-altering" announcement revealed? (July 16th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (7th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE SmackDown before Money in the Bank- Surprise invasion, Team Reunites 
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Results May 28th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Results: July 9th, 2019 Video Highlights, Grades, Winners for latest SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live after WWE Super ShowDown: Big return, New gimmick
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us