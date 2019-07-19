WWE News: SmackDown star writes birthday tribute to 'most beautiful woman alive' Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose turned 29 on July 18

What's the story?

Heavy Machinery member Otis described Mandy Rose as “the most beautiful woman alive” as he celebrated her 29th birthday with a special tribute on social media.

In case you didn't know…

Otis has become one of the most entertaining Superstars on SmackDown Live since he left NXT for WWE’s main roster earlier this year.

Although new fans of the Heavy Machinery star will mostly be familiar with his athletic ‘Caterpillar’ move, long-term followers of the 27-year-old will know that his over-the-top character has been infatuated with Mandy Rose for many years.

Back in NXT, Otis regularly posted messages on social media about how he plans to make Rose his wife one day, while he even dressed up as the former Absolution member in a Halloween Battle Royal at an NXT live event in 2018.

The one-sided romance was also featured in an episode of ‘WWE Ride Along’ in May 2019, in which Sonya Deville joked that she was going to set Rose up on a date with Otis.

The heart of the matter

Writing on social media, Otis sent Mandy Rose his birthday wishes in a way that only he can – by reciting lyrics from Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s 1966 hit ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’.

The SmackDown Tag Team Championship challenger also commented on Rose’s beauty before posting pictures of their face-off on SmackDown Live shortly before WrestleMania 35.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎉 To The Most Beautiful Woman ALIVE



MY PEACH 🍑 @WWE_MandyRose



🎵Cuz Baby there Ain’t no mountain high enough,

Ain't no valley low enough,

Ain't no river wide enough

To keep me from COMINNNNNNN’ to you Babe!🎵



- Yours Truly

OTIS pic.twitter.com/74Jx0yBpxk — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) July 18, 2019

What's next?

Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville are almost certainly going to be out for revenge on the next episode of SmackDown Live after losing to Bayley & Ember Moon this week, while Otis & Tucker will likely attempt to target the SmackDown Tag Team Championship again after failing to win the titles at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.