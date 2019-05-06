WWE News: SmackDown superstar blasts fans for being hypocrites

Carmella and others, posing for a backstage photo

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Carmella recently talked with CBS Boston on a variety of topics.

She bashed the fans for rallying behind her and then turning on her when she became champion.

In case you didn't know...

Carmella was a part of one of the most popular factions in NXT history, along with Big Cass and Enzo Amore. The trio was separated when Enzo and Cass were called up to the main roster. Carmella went on to carve a niche for herself on the blue brand, winning the Women's Money In The Bank briefcase in the process.

Carmella shocked the wrestling world last year by successfully cashing in the briefcase on then-SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. She is one of the very few women who can boast of defeating "The Empress of Tomorrow" Asuka.

The heart of the matter

While talking with CBS Boston, Carmella opened up on the hypocrisy of the WWE Universe when it comes to supporting her. She explained that the fans were completely behind her when she was carrying the briefcase, but they turned on her the moment she became Women's Champion.

I cash in my contract, and then everyone’s like, “Oh my gosh. I can’t believe she’s champion.” I was like, all of you people were just sort of rallying behind me and trying to get me, wanting me to win the title, and then I get it, and then immediately they’re all hating on me. But again, they’re always going to be hating.

What's next?

The future is looking bright for Carmella, as she recently launched a new business. She is all set to compete in the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match at the upcoming PPV.

