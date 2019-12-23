WWE News: SmackDown Superstar blasts Sasha Banks and Bayley for going too far with Lacey Evans

Published Dec 23, 2019

Banks took it too far on SmackDown Live

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown Live, Bayley met Dana Brooke in a rematch from last week. The SmackDown Live Women's Champion defeated Brooke and taunted her after the match, along with Sasha Banks. This resulted in Lacey Evans coming down to the ring and challenging The Boss to a fight.

Banks decided to take things too far as the match progressed, and laid a beatdown on Evans in front of her daughter, who was sitting ringside. Banks' assault led to a double countout. She got in the kid's face immediately after, and Lacey Evans didn't like it one bit. The Southern Belle surprised Banks from behind and launched a vicious attack on her, with Bayley and Brooke separating the duo.

The official Twitter handle of WWE on FOX uploaded the highlights of the entire segment on Twitter recently, and the post garnered a response from an irate Dana Brooke. She didn't mince her words and referred to Sasha Banks and Bayley as "legit trash". Check out Brooke's response below:

And you both call yourself a “role model” - Legit Trash ... if ya ask me https://t.co/VHp5N7PqmH — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 22, 2019

Evans' turn seems to be going fine so far, especially with her daughter being added into the mix. It would be interesting to see what role Brooke ends up playing in this storyline as we move forward.