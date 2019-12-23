10 Biggest Twitter feuds of 2019

Two memorable Twitter feuds of 2019

In today's social media era, you won't find many professional wrestlers who don't have a Twitter or Instagram account. These social media handles are an amazing platform for wrestlers to interact with fans and fellow Superstars. Many have successfully used their social media accounts to promote their brand and earn additional revenue.

On the other hand, wrestling social media accounts are bound to lead to chaotic situations. Over the years, we have seen several Superstars get into feuds with other wrestlers on social media. This is usually done to promote a feud or to put a Superstar over. On rare occasions, these feuds get personal and serious, taking social media by storm in the process. Let's take a look at 10 times WWE Superstars feuded on Twitter against each other, or against wrestlers from other promotions in 2019.

#10 Charlotte Flair vs Kalisto

Andrade and Charlotte

A harmless tweet by Kalisto on Rey Mysterio's recent victory on RAW soon turned ugly, as Andrade chimed in and took a shot at him. Kalisto fired back at Andrade and stated that he is still in WWE only because he is Charlotte Flair's real-life significant other.

It’s not because of me; it’s because he’s pretty. They keep a mask on you for a reason https://t.co/wMOFiSw6jf — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 25, 2019

Flair didn't take this lightly and took a brutal shot at Kalisto, indicating that he is not so easy on the eyes and that's why he is required to wear a mask. She also made it clear that Andrade is still in WWE because of his good looks, and not because he's with her. Flair has roasted several Superstars in the past on Twitter, but this one certainly takes the cake.

#9 Becky Lynch vs Edge & Beth Phoenix

Edge and Lynch

This Twitter feud is notable because this was when Becky Lynch made her relationship with Seth Rollins official. Lynch got into a Twitter war with the Copeland Family, as 'The Man' wasn't thrilled with Phoenix holding one of her Women's Titles.

The heated exchange saw Lynch take a jab at Edge's career-ending injury, which didn't sit well with the couple. Edge went on to refer to Lynch as "Edge lite."

Listen The Man, you’re doing good for yourself now kid. But we can all find the footage of your steampunk phase, with a familiar entrance where you attempt Edge lite. And fail. Sooooo begone with you. https://t.co/O6BaWb99Ac — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) May 12, 2019

