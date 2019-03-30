×
WWE News: SmackDown Superstar blasts WWE on Twitter

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
698   //    30 Mar 2019, 09:37 IST

Some of the participants in the battle royal
Some of the participants in the battle royal

What's the story?

WWE recently announced that the second annual Women's Battle Royal will be taking place at WrestleMania 35.

WWE Superstar Naomi blasted WWE on this news, asking whether this would get cancelled too, like the fatal four-way match that was to take place on SmackDown.

In case you didn't know...

This past week on SmackDown, four female Superstars were set to compete in a #1 contender's Fatal Four-Way match, with the winner going on to face Asuka at WrestleMania 35.

WWE snubbed the match at the last minute, in favor of Asuka vs Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Title. Charlotte ended up winning the match in shocking fashion. This sent Twitter to a frenzy and fans came out in droves in support of Asuka and the four women who were taken out of the title picture at the last moment.

Naomi, Carmella, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

The heart of the matter

As per a recent tweet from WWE, the second annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal is going to take place at MetLife Stadium.

Naomi didn't seem to be too thrilled with the announcement and blasted WWE on Twitter.

A fan chimed in, bashing Naomi for her tweet, and the irate Superstar went on to give them a piece of her mind.

What's next?

It must have been tough for these women to go from getting a title shot opportunity to being relegated to the battle royal at WrestleMania 35.

Naomi's anger on the situation is justified and it's a shame that WWE put down an entire division in order to hand the SmackDown Women's Title to Charlotte at the last minute.

What are your thoughts on Naomi's outburst? Do you think Charlotte deserved to win the title days before WrestleMania 35?

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
