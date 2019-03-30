WWE News: SmackDown Superstar blasts WWE on Twitter

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 698 // 30 Mar 2019, 09:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Some of the participants in the battle royal

What's the story?

WWE recently announced that the second annual Women's Battle Royal will be taking place at WrestleMania 35.

WWE Superstar Naomi blasted WWE on this news, asking whether this would get cancelled too, like the fatal four-way match that was to take place on SmackDown.

In case you didn't know...

This past week on SmackDown, four female Superstars were set to compete in a #1 contender's Fatal Four-Way match, with the winner going on to face Asuka at WrestleMania 35.

WWE snubbed the match at the last minute, in favor of Asuka vs Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Title. Charlotte ended up winning the match in shocking fashion. This sent Twitter to a frenzy and fans came out in droves in support of Asuka and the four women who were taken out of the title picture at the last moment.

Naomi, Carmella, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

The heart of the matter

As per a recent tweet from WWE, the second annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal is going to take place at MetLife Stadium.

Naomi didn't seem to be too thrilled with the announcement and blasted WWE on Twitter.

Y’all sure this ain’t going to get cancelled too? Btw thank you so much for the opportunity https://t.co/mr2GCUgrMj — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) March 29, 2019

A fan chimed in, bashing Naomi for her tweet, and the irate Superstar went on to give them a piece of her mind.

Advertisement

This isn’t about me this is about our division as a whole we all work to hard & have come to far to come THIS FAR! So go back to your cave bish this don’t concern you https://t.co/lh6mx2BLJd — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) March 30, 2019

What's next?

It must have been tough for these women to go from getting a title shot opportunity to being relegated to the battle royal at WrestleMania 35.

Naomi's anger on the situation is justified and it's a shame that WWE put down an entire division in order to hand the SmackDown Women's Title to Charlotte at the last minute.

What are your thoughts on Naomi's outburst? Do you think Charlotte deserved to win the title days before WrestleMania 35?

Advertisement