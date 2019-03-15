WWE News: Smackdown Live Superstar could set a major record next week

Kofi Kingston is on the verge of setting a record on Smackdown

What's the story?

Kofi Kingston faces an almost unachievable target if he needs to make it to WrestleMania. Indeed, he should accomplish something no other WWE Superstar has ever done. Kingston is riding high after his spectacular performance for the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Vince McMahon has an old habit of coming in between Superstars who the fans get behind, such as Daniel Bryan, CM Punk and Becky Lynch. Regardless of whether he is doing it because of resentment or to make a point will probably be never answered. In any case, the most recent Superstar to get the McMahon treatment is Kofi Kingston.

In case you didn't know...

Mr. McMahon has been cutting Kingston off every step of the way in his endeavours to wind up as WWE Champion. The most recent in the saga occurred on this past week's SmackDown Live.

The Boss guaranteed Kingston an opportunity to vie for the WWE Title at WrestleMania. That open door comes as a gauntlet match on next Tuesday's show amid which the Kofi Kingston should pin down 5 other wrestlers.

Those men will be Randy Orton, Sheamus, Cesaro, Samoa Joe, and Rowan. On the off chance that he crushes each of the five to win the gauntlet, he will probably get a shot at Daniel Bryan on the most stupendous stage of all.

The heart of the matter

That is a difficult request that turns out to be much taller when you revisit history. As indicated by WWE Stats and Info on Twitter, history isn't Kingston's ally.

No @WWE Superstar has ever won a Gauntlet Match in which they were responsible for eliminating more than 4 opponents in a row all by his/herself.



In 1999, @steveaustinBSR eliminated 5 straight members of The Corporation on #RAW before falling to the 6th opponent - @VinceMcMahon. https://t.co/x0pOsqBuCT — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) March 13, 2019

That is on the grounds that no WWE Superstar has ever won a gauntlet match in which they had to take out at least four different wrestlers. There is a good omen, however. In 1999, Stone Cold "Steve Austin" defeated five in succession during a gauntlet match on Monday Night Raw. Be that as it may, he missed the mark against the 6th.

What's next?

The chances of Kofi Kingston making it to WrestleMania seems really thin as of now, but his sudden stardom among the fans has surely taken everybody by surprise. It's a difficult feat to achieve considering the wrestlers that Kofi Kingston will be going up against are well-established wrestlers.

Kofi Kingston will need to pull his socks and achieve the unachievable to get a title shot at WrestleMania 35.

