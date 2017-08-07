WWE News: SmackDown Superstar destroys Baron Corbin on Twitter

The Lone Wolf just got destroyed by a fellow ATGMBR winner.

by Rohit Nath News 07 Aug 2017, 15:47 IST

Baron Corbin has a habit of picking on people on Twitter

What's the story?

Mojo Rawley got into a small Twitter spat with Baron Corbin, who he ended up destroying. It all started off with a simple tweet from the 2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner:

A DJ and a Wrestler walk over a bridge into Canada...let's see how this story ends. @3LAU — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 6, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Baron Corbin is the winner of the 2016 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, while Mojo Rawley won the same match this year. However, their paths have been completely different, as Baron Corbin is now a Money In The Bank winner, while Mojo Rawley has been floating around, not doing too much on SmackDown Live.

Baron Corbin is usually in-character on Twitter, just like Kevin Owens, usually trashing and burning people who insult him.

The heart of the matter

After Mojo's tweet, Corbin responded with a jab at Rawley:

Hopefully the wrestler falls off and gets swept away — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 6, 2017

Mojo Rawley is not one to take too kindly to insults, however, and responded brutally at Corbin's biggest weakness: his mic skills.

I'd throw myself in if it meant I never had to listen to you on a microphone ever again. https://t.co/C4SmQn3ote — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 6, 2017

Baron Corbin has been criticized for having weak mic skills and not getting very many reactions from the crowd. However, he's been pushed as a rising heel and is undoubtedly going to take that role sooner than later.

Corbin has been groomed for a huge push on SmackDown Live, parallel to Braun Strowman, who has been getting a huge push on RAW. Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio even said that WWE has bigger hopes for Baron Corbin than they do for Strowman, which is quite surprising given the rapid progress that Strowman has made in the past year alone.

As for Rawley, there was no response from Corbin, which meant that the Hype Bro had the last laugh. It would be interesting to see the two use the Twitter rivalry for a match on SmackDown Live. However, it goes without saying that Corbin would be the one winning that match in dominant fashion.

What's next?

Corbin just seemed to have begun a feud with John Cena, who might be his SummerSlam opponent. Corbin has the MITB briefcase in his grasp, so many are expecting him to cash-in on a victorious WWE Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam to become the new champion.

Author's Take

I always enjoy these Twitter battles between WWE superstars. Corbin is great at playing a bully, so it's also nice to see him occasionally get his comeuppance. However, he doesn't hold a candle to the kind of heel that Kevin Owens is on Twitter!

With Owens, he knows the perfect time when to break character and when to stay in character. It's entertaining that he's in character most of the time.

