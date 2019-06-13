WWE News: SmackDown Superstar reportedly debuts an epic new finishing move

Liv Morgan worked a dark match before this week's SmackDown Live.

What's the story?

Liv Morgan recently returned to in-ring action as part of WWE's recent live event tourney. The former Riott Squad member even wrestled a dark match before this week's SmackDown Live, in which she took on Ember Moon in a losing effort and reportedly debuted a new finishing move.

In case you didn't know...

Morgan has been a part of the WWE since 2014 after she was discovered at Joe DeFranco's gym - the same place from where Enzo Amore was picked up. The two also dated for a brief period.

After spending a few years in NXT honing her craft and shaping up her character, Morgan made her main roster debut as part of the Riott squad along with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan in November 2017.

The faction was primarily booked to put over other top female superstars and after a respectable run, the team was disbanded during the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up in April earlier this year. Morgan was shifted to the SmackDow brand as part of the shake-up.

She had not appeared on WWE TV nor did she perform at a house show until the recent round of events. The sustained absence even prompted her to share 'wanted' posters of herself on social media.

The heart of the Matter

The superstar who goes by the mantra 'Ya Only Liv Once', is back competing again and it seems she could be in for a much-deserved singles push as well.

Morgan took on Ember Moon in a dark match prior to SmackDown Live in Sacramento this week and the bout was said to be an engaging affair. 'This is awesome' chants broke out twice during the match in which Morgan debuted an unnamed finisher. You can check out the move below:

Ember Moon made that look like a million bucks! Seems like a variation of Baron Corbin's End of Days, doesn't it? A hybrid facebuster DDT? The bottom line is that it looks great.

It would be interesting to see whether Morgan uses the new move as a finisher going forward or sticks with her original Facebreaker finisher.

What's next?

Liv Morgan has all the tools to succeed in the WWE. She is attractive, has the explosiveness in the ring and backs it up with charisma that just can't be taught.

If featured prominently and booked in the right manner, the sky is the limit for Morgan.