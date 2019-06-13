×
WWE Live Results: Neglected Superstars put on match of the year candidate, Aleister Black faces WWE legend 

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.62K   //    13 Jun 2019, 00:13 IST

MOTY candidate at a live event?
MOTY candidate at a live event?

The SmackDown Live roster stopped over at Reno, Nevada for another live event that featured some of the biggest of the blue brand in action.

Kofi Kingston defended his WWE Championship in the main event against Dolph Ziggler while Randy Orton took on Aleister Black in the mouth-watering penultimate clash of the night.

Elsewhere on the card, the Intercontinental and SmackDown Tag Team Championships were defended in two high-quality matches. The latter, in particular, was so good that the fans in attendance termed it a 'match of the year' contender.

Roman Reigns was in action as well, as the Big Dog took on The Drifter in singles competition. The card was rounded up by two women's matches and a singles bout featuring Matt Hardy.

Here are the results and highlights from the show:


#1. Finn Balor (C) vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Intercontinental Championship Match)

Now that's how you kick off a house show! WWE put together a title match featuring three of their best in-ring talents and it's safe to say, the fans in attendance were left satisfied with the opener.

The three superstars put on an engaging match from bell to bell with Balor being the most popular amongst the lot.

At the end of a gruelling fast-paced encounter, The Demon King picked up the win and successfully retained the IC title.

Result: Finn Balor def. Mustafa Ali and Shinsuke Nakamura

#2. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. Kairi Sane & Asuka

The women of the blue brand came to the fore in a tag team match featuring the Kabuki Warriors and Fire & Desire.

It followed a predictable pattern with the babyface team of Asuka and Sane coming out trumps against Rose and Deville.

Result: Kairi Sane & Asuka def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville


