This is a huge blow for the brand

In what is a huge blow for SmackDown, former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak has now revealed that he is out injured. According to the Superstar, the injury was caused during his Money in the Bank qualifier against King Corbin last week on the Blue brand.

In a hard-hitting affair, it was proving to be difficult to predict a winner as both The King and the Philadelphia Stretcher produced a brilliant match. However, the match completely turned on its head because of interference from Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Artist Collective members attacked Daniel Bryan who was at ringside and distracted Gulak. Corbin took advantage of this momentary lapse in concentration by the former Cruiserweight Champion and hit an End of Days to secure the victory and punch his ticket to the Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Gulak took to Twitter and confirmed that he has suffered an injury thanks to Cesaro, Nakamura and Corbin and will be out. While he did not reveal the extent of his injury, he was not pleased with the fact that he will be missing out on his first Money In The Bank Ladder match. You can see the tweet below.

Thanks to Corbin, Cesaro, and Shinsuke I'm out due to injury but I'm also missing out on what would have been my first Money in the Bank match. No matter how many times I get an opportunity stripped away, I survive, I get back up, and I GET BETTER. @WWEDanielBryan, give 'em hell! https://t.co/YTYV6Mu4WS — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) April 26, 2020

Gulak and Bryan Connection

It is safe to say that the partnership between Gulak and Bryan has been one of the most exciting things on the Blue brand in the past few weeks. These two opened the show at the Elimination Chamber PPV this year and produced one of the best matches of the night. While Bryan did win the bout, Gulak showed a lot of heart that impressed the Leader of the Yes Movement.

This then translated into a budding partnership that has seen a character change in both men with many in the WWE Universe feeling that they could well be in the mix for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Gulak's injury is an untimely one and will surely derail a lot of plans for the Blue brand. We at Sportskeeda would like to wish him a speedy recovery and a quick return back into the squared circle.