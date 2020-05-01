Mr.McMahon is super sweet according to this Superstar

When it comes to Vince McMahon, there are many stories revealed by WWE Superstars about how he is as a person. While some have commented on how it is to interact with him easily, others have said that he can be an intimidating personality.

Mandy Rose recently had a Q&A with Ryan Satin Of Pro Wrestling Sheet and the SmackDown Superstar opened up on how approachable Mr. McMahon is from her standpoint.

"Yeah, from my standpoint, for sure. He’s always been pretty approachable ever since the first time I was able to get a little meeting with him a couple years ago. He’s super sweet and obviously he’s Vince McMahon, so everyone is a little bit scared in the beginning. He’s a little intimidating, of course. But he’s so easy to talk to and he was so happy with everything, the way it all came about. He knows how to handle these types of stories, obviously."

The Golden Goddess had revealed earlier that she had actually pitched the storyline to Vince McMahon herself and The Chairman Of WWE approved it. During the Q&A, she said how Mr. McMahon was appreciative about her pitching the storyline to him and how it went on to become a success.

"He’s so good at what he does. But he was really appreciative that I had this idea and I’m really appreciative that we actually followed through and went with it and that it was such a success."

Mandy Rose on SmackDown

Mandy Rose shared a wonderful WrestleMania moment with Otis this year and has parted ways with her long time partner, Sonya Deville. The Golden Goddess will be facing Carmella on this week's SmackDown with a spot in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match up for grabs.

Her former partner Deville has been pretty vocal about how she was not a part of the qualifier so we could expect her to be a deciding factor in the match.