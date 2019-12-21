WWE News: SmackDown Superstar signs new five-year contract

Dana Brooke has revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated that she recently signed a new five-year deal with WWE.

The former Titus Worldwide member, who joined the company in 2013 and debuted on RAW and SmackDown in 2016, has featured prominently in the SmackDown women’s division since being drafted to the Blue brand in October.

Asked how she plans to stand out in 2020, Brooke confirmed news of her new deal and highlighted the importance of the Women's Evolution that has taken place in WWE over the last few years.

“I just signed a new five-year deal in WWE, and part of my goal is to build my own personal brand. And women empowerment is a key in the success of my career and a key for WWE. We can do what the male wrestlers have done over the years, and now women are finally being given that chance. That also means that I get the chance to show what I can do, and I really believe that 2020 is going to be the year that people see a different side of me.”

Dana Brooke’s recent WWE storylines

Outside of a WWE ring, Dana Brooke has made headlines over the last month due to her flirty Twitter exchanges with soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Batista.

The online buzz surrounding Brooke right now has been showcased in WWE’s storylines, with Drake Maverick asking Charlotte Flair’s former protégé why she would prefer to date someone like Batista instead of him.

As for her in-ring performances, Brooke was part of the SmackDown team that suffered a defeat against Team NXT at Survivor Series, while she lost to Bayley in a three-minute match on the December 13 episode of SmackDown.