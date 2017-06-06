WWE News: Smith Hart enters Hospice care

Bret Hart's elder brother has entered Hospice care.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 06 Jun 2017, 21:19 IST

Smith Hart is suffering from prostate cancer

What’s the story?

Smith Hart, who is the elder brother of Bret Hart, has entered Hospice care. The 68-year-old has been battling terminal prostate cancer in recent months. Here is one of his latest Facebook posts:

In case you didn’t know...

Smith is the first of Stu and Helen Hart’s twelve children. He was trained in the infamous Hart Dungeon and spent the majority of his career performing for Stampede Wrestling and the World Wrestling Council. He even teamed up with Bret Hart to capture the WWC Caribbean Tag Team Championships.

The heart of the matter

Smith Hart took to social media to announce that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer on January 21, 2016. Less than two weeks later, Bret Hart revealed that he was suffering from the same illness.

While his younger brother’s condition was contained, Smith’s cancer spread to his hip. The initial round of treatment was unsuccessful, and he was later forced to undergo chemotherapy.

On February 07, 2017, the former Stampede Wrestling standout’s diagnosis was classified as terminal, and he was given a year to live. He then announced that he had entered hospice care on June 05, 2017.

Was very happy to have a visit today from my brothers @BretHart Keith, Ross and nephew @deebz14 pic.twitter.com/Q8ARWKJncY — Smith Hart (@SmithHart1) June 2, 2017

Reactions

Prayers for Smith Hart ... oldest son of Stu Hart ... keep fighting Smith... — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) June 2, 2017

Sending well wishes to Smith Hart. pic.twitter.com/jrYI09Tqxn — Heel By Nature (@HeelByNatureYT) June 3, 2017

Author's take

Smith Hart is going through an incredibly tough time, and we would like to wish him and his family the very best.

