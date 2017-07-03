WWE News: Smith Hart passes away at the age of 68

Bret's brother Smith Hart has passed away after losing his battle to Cancer.

Smith Hart has passed away at the age of 68

What’s the story?

Smith Hart, who is the eldest brother of Bret Hart and the late Owen Hart, has passed away at the age of 68. He was battling with terminal prostate cancer in recent months and the news of his death was posted on his official Facebook Page.

In case you did not know...

A former wrestler, Smith made his official debut back in 1973. He started working in his father’s promotion, the Stampede Wrestling and found a good amount of success there. He also worked in Japan where he featured for International Wrestling Enterprise mostly.

He also had spells in NWA and The World Wrestling Council as well. He appeared for WWE on two occasions with the first one coming during the 1994 SummerSlam match between Owen and Bret. His second and last appearance for WWE came during the WrestleMania 26 match between Vince McMahon and Bret Hart.

The heart of the matter

The new of Smith’s death was revealed through his Facebook page. A long post which took a look back into his life was posted on the page.

Smith was diagnosed with prostate cancer sometime back and the Facebook post notes that he finally lost his battle with cancer. A lot of wrestlers sent out their tributes to Smith through Social media after learning of his passing.

You can read the full post below:

The Impact

Though Smith didn’t have an illustrious wrestling career like his brothers Bret and Owen, he was an influential figure. After wrapping up his in-ring career, he had promoted a few shows and also opened a wrestling school in Ontario. Smith also worked as a columnist for PWMania. His death is indeed a big loss to the wrestling industry as a whole.

Our tribute

We at Sportskeeda are saddened to learn of Smith’s passing and we send out our deepest condolences to The Hart Family.