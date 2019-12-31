WWE News: Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose react to Liv Morgan and Lana segment

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Liv Morgan's return surprised the WWE Universe on Monday Night RAW and it was for different reasons. Some were surprised to see her back so soon, while others were stunned to see her involvement in the Rusev-Lana-Lashley storyline.

Lana and Lashley's wedding was interrupted a few times, and the final one saw Liv Morgan come out and claim that she was in love with Lana. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose took to Twitter to express their shock at WWE's creative team for handing Liv the LGBTQ angle.

Mandy and Sonya tweeted:

Welp... my mind is blown. — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 31, 2019

No words ... 😑 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) December 31, 2019

I know my friend I know 🤯 https://t.co/riAfd8b5ff — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 31, 2019

On Total Divas earlier this year, Sonya revealed that she had pitched an LGBTQ storyline with Mandy Rose to the WWE producers. She said:

“Mandy and I are meeting with producers to pitch the first-ever LGBTQ storyline in the WWE.”

The move was teased by WWE on SmackDown but was edited out when the clips were uploaded to YouTube. Fans expected it to be the buildup of something new but nothing was done despite Vince McMahon claiming years ago that he was open to having LGBTQ characters in storylines.

Advertisement

That was no the first time Sonya spoke about it as well. Back in July, rumors of her angle with Mandy were going about and she said both were open to it. Her exact words were:

I don’t have many insights to offer on that. I think there’s definitely rumors and stuff like that. But it’s also hard to say because my character is pretty sexual and pretty sassy, the way I am. So anything I do, it doesn’t really matter if it’s to Sonya or to anyone else. It’s just who my character is, so it’s hard to judge. But I guess you’re just going to have to stay tuned, right? You never know”

We will have to wait for next week's Monday Night RAW to see what happens in this Liv-Lana storyline now.