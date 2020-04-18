WWE News - Sonya Deville lashes out at former Women's Champion

It seems that Sonya Deville has found her calling and is not sparing anyone.

Deville finally turned her back on long-time partner and best friend, Mandy Rose.

​ It seems that the real Sonya Deville has finally stood up for herself

One of the shocking moments of tonight's SmackDown has to be Sonya Deville turning her back on long-time partner and best friend, Mandy Rose. These two have been together since Tough Enough and made their main roster debut side by side as well. However, Deville decided to end the alliance and delivered a scathing attack on her former partner with a superb promo. You can watch the entire segment below.

One person who wasn't pleased with this was former SmackDown Women's Champion, Natalya, who took to social media to comment on Deville's actions.

Unfortunately for The Queen of Harts, even she wasn't spared from Deville who responded to her with a harsh message.

Suck it cat lover https://t.co/YIprvK87S8 — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) April 18, 2020

It will be interesting to see if Natalya will have a response to the comments made by Sonya Deville.

Sonya Deville finally breaks free

Sonya Deville made her main roster debut in 2017 but is yet to hold any major championship in WWE. While she and Mandy Rose have been a team for a long time, even that partnership was unable to get her any gold as they never held the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Most of the WWE Universe has taken notice of Deville's true skills inside the ring and have been clamoring for a big push for the former Absolution member. Tonight, she also proved that she is more than comfortable in delivering a top promo as well.

With her finally breaking up with Rose, it could be the big push that Deville has been waiting for.