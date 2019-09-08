WWE News: Sonya Deville reveals dream opponent and Mixed Match Challenge partner

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 349 // 08 Sep 2019, 18:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sonya Deville revealed her dream opponent

Sonya Deville is a WWE Superstar on the come-up. As part of Fire and Desire, she and Mandy Rose are the number one contenders to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, facing Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at Clash of Champions, and Deville will also be joining the cast of Total Divas.

Well, the former Tough Enough star has today hosted a Twitter Q&A, answering questions from her followers.

Dream opponent?

One really interesting question asked was, "If you could go in a one-on-one match with any woman who would you choose?" With the Twitter user adding that it could be a legend, not just a current star.

Deville chose a current star, simply stating that her dream opponent would be former SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka.

Mixed Match Challenge?

Meanwhile, another interesting point came up when Deville was asked to choose a hypothetical partner for herself if she were ever to compete in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge.

Deville initially chose another Superstar famed for repping the colors the LGBTQ community on WWE television in Finn Balor, before adding another name of someone with a pretty similar style to the former Absolution star in Samoa Joe!

Of course, both answers are responses to hypothetical situations, but it's always very interesting to get the views of WWE Superstars, particularly when neither of the questions poses an unrealistic scenario!

Advertisement

For now, though, Deville is partnered with Mandy Rose in Fire and Desire. Following the dissolution of Absolution, it seemed like the duo were headed their separate ways until their reformation and rebrand.

Why Fire & Desire?

Now, that name may not make a lot of sense without context, but Deville and Rose cut a promo saying that Deville brings the fire, while people desire Mandy.

Deville is Fire because of her legitimate MMA background, while Mandy is Desire because she has a gimmick based around her being...let's say aesthetically pleasing.

There have been suggestions, mainly by myself, that they may have been inspired by a certain '90s boyband, but I'll leave that for you to decide.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!