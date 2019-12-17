WWE News: Spoiler on Samoa Joe's returning date and possible feud on RAW

Anirban Banerjee

Samoa Joe

This week, WWE taped next week's Monday Night RAW. As a result, several spoilers have been released about next week's show, not the least of which is that Samoa Joe will be returning to action once more.

Samoa Joe has been on the RAW commentary team for quite a few weeks now, as he was calling the show with Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler. Joe had suffered a thumb injury in early September. It had been reported that Joe was scheduled for a re-evaluation by WWE doctors on 30th December 2019, but it looks like he has already been re-evaluated and that he has been cleared to compete.

Samoa Joe's possible storyline upon return

On the taped episode of WWE RAW, Samoa Joe was at the announce table in his usual position. The main event of the night saw Rey Mysterio retain his United States Championship against Seth Rollins via a disqualification. The Authors of Pain interfered in the match and then they beat down Mysterio. They were looking to put Mysterio through the table, but Samoa Joe refused to move, something which is decidedly a face move.

Unfortunately for him, Joe was then beaten down by The Authors of Pain after he stood his ground to face off against Rollins, Akam, and Rezar.

Seth Rollins then hit the Stomp on Mysterio to end the show.

Given that Joe was not wearing a cast on his thumb last week, and with him now being physically involved, it appears that he is slowly but surely returning to an in-ring role.

If things continue on this same note, it seems sure that he will be involved in a feud against Seth Rollins and Authors of Pain, thus joining Kevin Owens and possibly, Rey Mysterio.

It was reported that Joe will step away from the commentary team when cleared to wrestle, and so this angle might have been the way to end his short but successful stint as a WWE commentator.

With the angle now in motion, fans may see Samoa Joe back in action very soon.