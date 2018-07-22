WWE News: Stats prove that WWE has been heavily reliant on three stars since 2016

Has WWE been heavily reliant on Seth Rollins?

What's the story?

WWE has a huge roster of superstars to choose from as part of their weekly shows, but despite that, there are three superstars who have been used more than any others on WWE TV over the past two years.

In case you didn't know...

The 2016 brand split saw a number of call-ups to the main roster as well as many changes in the brands so that feuds could begin to spark between certain stars. The Women's Revolution has been in full swing over the past two years with Alexa Bliss leading the way in the Women's Division, having held the Championship for more than 400 days since she was promoted in 2016.

If the list was focused on the past few months then Bliss, AJ Styles, and Roman Reigns would definitely feature, but interesting neither of these stars are mentioned.

The heart of the matter

WWE has pushed the same handful of stars to the top of the company over the past two years and since stats don't lie, these three stars are the ones who have had the most matches on WWE TV since the 2016 brand split.

According to Reddit user, 'famousflawless' Sasha Banks is the third most used star since she has been part of 72 televised matches spanning from Battleground 2016 all the way through to the present day.

Kevin Owens is in second place with 74 matches since his feud with Shane McMahon was one of the biggest highlights of last year. Unsurprisingly, Seth Rollins is the superstar in first place since he has wrestled 76 matches since he joined WWE's flagship show in the summer of 2016 and is easily considered to be one of the faces of the brand.

What's next?

SummerSlam is right around the corner and all three of these stars have the potential to add to their already impressive tally as Sasha continues to feud with Bayley, Owens looks to recover from his Extreme Rules injuries and Rollins could step back into his feud with Ziggler over the Intercontinental Championship.

Do you think WWE has been too reliant on these stars? Have your say in the comments section below.