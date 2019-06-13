×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon gives major update on women competing in Saudi Arabia

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
13 Jun 2019, 08:09 IST


Stephanie
Stephanie

What's the story?

WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke at the Celebrating Women In Sports luncheon, and gave a major update on women possibly wrestling in Saudi Arabia.

Stephanie said that WWE will have a women's match in Saudi Arabia in the near future.


In case you didn't know...

On June 7th, WWE Super ShowDown emanated from King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Saudi Arabia. The company flew in Alexa Bliss and Natalya to the country, in hopes of securing a spot for the two Superstars on the card.

It was reported that WWE was told at one point that women will be allowed to wrestle at Super ShowDown. The final decision was still up in the air when the roster arrived in the country for the show. Eventually, the authorities over in Saudi Arabia decided to not have the women's match on the show. Although the bout didn't take place, talks between WWE and Saudi authorities have raised hopes that women will get to wrestle in the country at some point of time in the near future.

Also read: CM Punk reacts to WWE reportedly offering $5 million to UFC star


The heart of the matter

While speaking at the luncheon, Stephanie seemed hopeful on the prospect of women getting the spotlight at a Saudi event at a future date. She proceeded to share the example of how long it took for WWE to arrange a women's match in Abu Dhabi, which saw fans in the arena chanting "This is hope".

Stephanie added that the Saudi authorities have promised WWE that the company will be a part of the wave of change that's coming in the country. She finished off by stating that there'll be a women's match in Saudi Arabia somewhere down the line.

It took us six years to have our women be allowed to perform in Abu Dhabi. But just over a year ago, they were allowed. And not only that, but a chant broke out in the arena of both men and women chanting, ‘This Is Hope’. ‘This Is Hope,’ which is not your typical WWE chant. And we’ve been promised that we will be a part of the forefront of change that’s coming in Saudi. I believe we will have a women’s match in the near future.

What's next?

Hopefully, WWE's women will get a chance to showcase their in-ring skills the next time WWE travels to Saudi Arabia.

What are your thoughts on Stephanie's statement?

Tags:
WWE Super Showdown 2019 Vince McMahon Stephanie McMahon
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Two female Superstars heading to Saudi Arabia for WWE Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible Update on Alexa Bliss vs Natalya Match in Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Alexa Bliss' surprising response about potentially wrestling in Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown: 5 Disappointments on the way to the Saudi Arabia Event 
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 3 Things WWE secretly told us through Roman Reigns' loss at Saudi Arabia against Shane McMahon
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Triple H is facing Randy Orton in Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
3 Massive dream matches that could happen at future WWE Saudi Arabia shows
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know (June 9th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Potential candidates that could win the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia 
RELATED STORY
5 theories on why Goldberg is facing The Undertaker at Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us