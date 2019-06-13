WWE News: Stephanie McMahon gives major update on women competing in Saudi Arabia

Stephanie

WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke at the Celebrating Women In Sports luncheon, and gave a major update on women possibly wrestling in Saudi Arabia.

Stephanie said that WWE will have a women's match in Saudi Arabia in the near future.

On June 7th, WWE Super ShowDown emanated from King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Saudi Arabia. The company flew in Alexa Bliss and Natalya to the country, in hopes of securing a spot for the two Superstars on the card.

It was reported that WWE was told at one point that women will be allowed to wrestle at Super ShowDown. The final decision was still up in the air when the roster arrived in the country for the show. Eventually, the authorities over in Saudi Arabia decided to not have the women's match on the show. Although the bout didn't take place, talks between WWE and Saudi authorities have raised hopes that women will get to wrestle in the country at some point of time in the near future.

.@WWE's @StephMcMahon is speaking at the Celebrating Women in Sports Luncheon. @DespinaBarton asked about #WWE's dealings in Saudi Arabia and the correlation to women. McMahon believes there will be a women's match "in the near future." More from her tonight on @SpecSports360. pic.twitter.com/29C38r0WP6 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 12, 2019

While speaking at the luncheon, Stephanie seemed hopeful on the prospect of women getting the spotlight at a Saudi event at a future date. She proceeded to share the example of how long it took for WWE to arrange a women's match in Abu Dhabi, which saw fans in the arena chanting "This is hope".

Stephanie added that the Saudi authorities have promised WWE that the company will be a part of the wave of change that's coming in the country. She finished off by stating that there'll be a women's match in Saudi Arabia somewhere down the line.

It took us six years to have our women be allowed to perform in Abu Dhabi. But just over a year ago, they were allowed. And not only that, but a chant broke out in the arena of both men and women chanting, ‘This Is Hope’. ‘This Is Hope,’ which is not your typical WWE chant. And we’ve been promised that we will be a part of the forefront of change that’s coming in Saudi. I believe we will have a women’s match in the near future.

Hopefully, WWE's women will get a chance to showcase their in-ring skills the next time WWE travels to Saudi Arabia.

