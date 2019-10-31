WWE News: Stephanie McMahon reveals why Lacey Evans and Natalya were chosen to compete at Crown Jewel

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 31 Oct 2019, 20:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stephanie McMahon

Prior to the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view, Stephanie McMahon talked with Bleacher Report about the event, adding a women's match on the card, why Natalya and Lacey Evans were chosen over other talents, among other topics.

The first women's match in Abu Dhabi

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon brought up the memories of the live event in Abu Dhabi while discussing Crown Jewel. In December 2017, Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss fought for the RAW Women's Championship at Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium in Abu Dhabi. McMahon noted the significance of that battle in context to the first-ever woman's match between Natalya and Lacey Evans in Saudi Arabia.

I just don't want to lose the significance of it. It took six years for us to be able to have a women's match in Abu Dhabi and when we did, the reaction of the audience, both men and women, chanting "this is hope." That's not a typical WWE chant. Both Sasha and Alexa talked about seeing tears in the eyes of little girls in the front row. When you consider the significance of what it means to be able to see women performing and competing in what was traditionally all men, it really does change the way you look at your future.

On choosing Natalya vs Lacey Evans

Stephanie McMahon also disclosed why WWE booked Natalya and Lacey Evans to renew their feud in Saudi Arabia. This will be the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia and according to McMahon, both the ladies have earned the right to create history.

Natalya is somewhat of a legend in the women's division. She is the veteran. She has been here for so long, been a part of so many of the changes that have happened. When you consider her legacy and family history, it's pretty remarkable.

You take Lacey Evans, who is fairly new on the scene but who has not been shy about sharing her perspective on overcoming, especially in her life and the things she's been through. She has a young daughter and she wants to set an example and pave the way not only for her daughter but boys and girls all around the world.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Tom Colohue was the first to report that WWE will be adding a women's match on the card when they return to Saudi Arabia. He also pointed out why Natalya and Evans will be the chosen ones to wrestle at the event.

As per the tradition of Saudi Arabia, Natalya and Lacey Evans will be wearing modified costumes when they perform in the King Fahd International Stadium at Riyadh. Although Stephanie McMahon is yet to see the design, she noted that the attire will be entirely different than they usually wear.

I haven't seen the designs but I do know there are certain restrictions and we want to be respectful of the culture. Their costuming will be different than what you would see in a typical WWE show.

Advertisement

While we wait for this year's Crown Jewel, check out the seven-time Emmy Award winner Scott Stanford discuss the event with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Gary Cassidy.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!