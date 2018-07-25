WWE Rumor Mill: Nikki Cross is edging closer to a promotion to the main roster

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.18K // 25 Jul 2018, 18:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Nikki Cross is edging closer to a main roster call up

What's the story?

Nikki Cross was the only female representative for NXT on Monday Night Raw and it appears that this is a hint that the Scottish star could be added to the main roster in the near future.

In case you didn't know...

Nikki Cross made her NXT debut as part of Sanity, but when the group was called up to the main roster earlier this year, Nikki was left behind because Triple H believed that she still had unfinished business on the developmental brand.

Cross has since unsuccessfully challenged Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship and recently lost the fatal four-way match which saw Kairi Sane crowned the new number one contender.

The heart of the matter

The NXT star has been working a number of SmackDown Live events over the past few months as rumors have circulated that the company is looking to bring her up and she was then spotted on the stage as part of Stephanie McMahon's announcement on Monday Night Raw.

According to CageSideSeats rumor roundup, there is talk of Nikki moving up to the main roster very soon which is why she has been appearing at shows with superstars from the main roster.

What's next?

Nikki Cross doesn't have anything left to do as part of the NXT roster, which means that she would be free to move up in the near future, but WWE could be waiting until after the Evolution pay-per-view so that Nikki can perform as one of the NXT stars. The Scottish star could easily pick up a feud at Full Sail in the coming months which would then see her wrestle on the card.

Would you like to see Nikki Cross on the main roster? Have your say in the comments section below...