WWE News: Stephanie McMahon to make change to first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania

Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
News
182   //    01 Apr 2019, 21:33 IST

What will be announced tonight on Monday Night Raw?
What will be announced tonight on Monday Night Raw?

What's the Story?

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will appear on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw to make an announcement regarding the women's championship match at WrestleMania.

Though the announcement is currently unknown, the belief is that it will involve the SmackDown Women's Championship that was won by Charlotte Flair last week.

In case you didn't know...

The Raw Women's Championship match between Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey was announced as the main event of WrestleMania 35 last Monday.

Flair would shock the wrestling world the next day as she defeated Asuka in an impromptu match to win the SmackDown Women's Championship two weeks ahead of her historic main event.

The heart of the matter

The following is an excerpt from the article WWE released on their website regarding McMahon's appearance on the show:

Stephanie McMahon will appear on the final Raw before WrestleMania 35 with an announcement pertaining to WrestleMania's first-ever women's main event, featuring Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey defending her title against new SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match.
What news will Stephanie deliver, and how might it further alter the landscape of one of the most anticipated main events in WrestleMania history?

Many believe that the announcement for the WrestleMania main event could be leading to one of two scenarios.

The first scenario is that the company announces a "Winner Takes All" match where the winner of the triple threat match wins both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships.

However, the second and less logical scenario would be for the title to be on the line depending on which wrestler gets pinned.

If Lynch were to pin Rousey, for example, then she would win the Raw Women's Championship but not the SmackDown Women's Championship. Or if Rousey or Flair pin Lynch, then neither title would change hands, but that is pure speculation.

What's next?

There are some fans hoping that Asuka could be given a different match on the card, but she is currently advertised to compete in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.

Regardless of what decision Stephanie McMahon makes, the women's main event at WrestleMania will more than likely be different from what was advertised last week.

