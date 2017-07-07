WWE News: Steve Austin believes Kenny Omega could be the next big WWE Superstar

The Texas Rattlesnake thinks Kenny Omega could do great in the US.

Would WWE allow Kenny Omega to be successful in the WWE?

Many wrestling fans have been captivated by Kenny Omega’s work in New Japan Pro Wrestling and wish to see him compete in a WWE ring. On the latest episode of his podcast, Stone Cold Steve Austin voiced his opinion of Omega and said he could easily be the next big star in the WWE.

Omega set the wrestling world on fire with his matches in the 2016 G1 Climax as well as his championship matches this year. His two matches with Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship have been heralded as some of greatest matches of all time, both getting a 6 and 6.25 rating respectively.

After his match at Wrestle Kingdom 11, Omega’s free agent status caused many fans to predict him jumping ship to the WWE, but he informed fans that he chose to stay with NJPW for the foreseeable future.

During his podcast, Austin went out of his way to praise Omega for his work at the NJPW Long Beach show and said that everything he’s seen from Omega could make him a star in WWE if he is allowed to do his thing.

“I just think the guy is a lightning bolt and a great talent in the ring. When I say green light it means take down all the walls and just let this kid do his thing. If you turn him loose on the microphone and let him do his thing I just think he can be a huge hit in the United States and WWE.”

Omega is signed with NJPW, but the details of his contract have not been revealed.

Omega was interviewed by the Wrestling Observer and claimed he wanted to stay in NJPW for at least another year, so his current contract could expire after Wrestle Kingdom 12 or he could be staying with the promotion a bit longer.

It doesn’t get much better than getting the stamp of approval from one of the world’s most popular wrestlers. If Austin can see the star power in Omega, then clearly he has the potential for great things should he chose to go to WWE.