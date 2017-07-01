WWE News: Stone Cold Steve Austin compares Roman Reigns and John Cena

Austin compared Roman Reings and John Cena in his new podcast episode.

What’s the story?

In the latest edition of Steve Austin Show: Unleashed, Steve Austin compared Roman Reigns to John Cena. He also talked about the WWE Universal championship and a string of other topics during the podcast.

In case you did not know…

The Steve Austin Show: Unleashed is the version of Austin’s podcast which includes the use of mature language. It airs on PodcastOne on a weekly basis and features a string of guests including wrestlers, actors and even MMA fighters.

The heart of the matter

During the podcast, The Texas Rattle Snake talked about the polarising reactions to John Cena, and he also went on to praise the Cenation leader for being confident and performing at the highest level.

Austin then went on to compare Cena’s situation to that of Roman Reigns’.

“I think that Roman Reigns has the same kind of confidence and self-belief that he’s gonna weather some of those bad chants and he’ll end up getting over for everyone as we continue to watch what rolls down the road. The kid’s gonna be fine.” he said.

The former WWE champion also said that Roman Reigns needed good stories and opponents more than the Universal Championship.

What’s next?

Austin’s opinions expressed through the podcast are unlikely to have a major impact on the way WWE books Reigns or how fans react to Reigns. The Big Dog is currently embroiled in a feud with Braun Strowman, and they are expected to have an ambulance match at WWE Great Balls of Fire.

Author’s take

Reigns and Cena have been compared for a long time, so it isn’t a particularly noteworthy take away from the podcast. However, Austin’s analysis of the situation offers an insight into the mind of someone with tremendous success in the world of professional wrestling.

