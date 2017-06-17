WWE News: Steve Austin praises Mojo Rawley's promo skills

Steve Austin says that Mojo Rawley has a way with words.

17 Jun 2017

Mojo Rawley was reunited with his partner, Zack Ryder this week

What’s the story?

In the latest edition of the Steve Austin Show- Unleashed, the legendary sports entertainer and Wade Keller from Pro Wrestling Torch discussed a variety of topics pertaining to the pro wrestling world. During the conversation, Austin touched upon Rawley’s effortless promo style and urged those trying to learn how to cut a promo to watch the man’s ease of delivery.

In case you didn’t know...

The Hype Bros have been the victims of unfortunate circumstances and unfortunate booking. When they became Number 1 Contenders for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships a few months back, Ryder got injured and was their push was put on hold.

Subsequently, Mojo Rawley won the ‘Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal', but that victory was nothing more than a showcase for New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski. Ryder returned to SmackDown Live this week, and it seems like Rawley may benefit from his big comeback.

The heart of the matter

At the 1 minute, 7-second point in the podcast, Austin heaped praise on Mojo Rawley. He said:

‘Just as far as the charisma of this guy, he’s got something...he's got a real ease with words and I thought the way he presented them came off as organic as hell.’

Austin added that it may be too premature to say that he's the next big star and that it was nice to see Zack Ryder make a comeback. He asked those who were learning to cut a promo to watch how effortlessly Rawley pulls it off, especially considering he hasn’t been around for a while either.

What’s next?

It remains to be seen if the Hype Bros challenge the winners of the New Day vs. The Usos match after Money in the Bank, or if they continue as singles performers. As they reminded us recently, they still have a tag team title shot left.

Author's take

Like Wade Keller touched upon later during the podcast, what appealed most to me is how subdued Mojo Rawley’s party animal persona has become in recent months, in light of his career not taking off the way it should have. He’s a great promo and can be a strong mid-card performer in the SmackDown Live roster very soon.

