WWE News: Stevie Richards on crowds hijacking shows and Vince McMahon not, "getting," Shinsuke Nakamura

The former bWo and RTC leader speaks out.

Former bWo and Right to Censor member, Stevie Richards

Memorabilia Guy recently interviewed Stevie Richards, who discussed a variety of topics including Vince McMahon not realising the talent that Shinsuke Nakamura possesses.

Stevie Richards was an ECW Original and worked extensively with WWE for almost ten years. Richards is best remembered for his runs with the blue World order and Right to Censor.

Stevie gave his opinion on crowds hijacking shows, stating that he believes guys have to work harder than they ever have because of the crowds. He said that crowds can hijack shows and take control with their own chants in order to put themselves over.

He feels like that’s very counterproductive, as the fans are supposed to be there to enjoy themselves.

Richards feels like the wrestlers that are working today work just as hard – if not harder – than his class of wrestlers did when he was active. When Richards was actively wrestling, he feels like the wrestlers of his era were able to lead fans into the story that they were trying to tell and that they would just enjoy the ride.

He feels like nowadays, fans are trying to drive the car, so to speak. He doesn’t feel like there’s a big difference between the talent and the product, but there is a big difference between how people react to professional wrestling.

Richards was also asked about Shinsuke Nakamura, and he had this to say:

“I heard somewhere that Hunter [HHH] said he wasn’t ready for the main roster. I mean the guy had Tokyo Dome shows countless times. I think sometimes Vince [McMahon] doesn’t understand something a bit different. There is a part of me that thinks Nakamura will be an emperor or something stupid like that when he goes to the main roster. ”

He would go on to say that Nakamura is very charismatic and he’s worried that Vince may not understand Shinsuke’s unique brand of charisma. Richards stated that the fans are paying attention to Nakamura and he feels like that’s something that Vince just doesn’t get.

Stevie Richards still occasionally wrestles but spends most of his time working on his fitness business.

Stevie’s right. This may stem from the situation with Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 30, but fans feel like they have the power to change the direction of the company if they don’t like where they perceive that it’s headed. Until fans stop feeling that way, they’ll continue to do everything in their power to hijack shows.

As for Stevie’s comments about Shinsuke Nakamura, he’s likely right about Vince not understanding Nakamura’s brand of charisma.

