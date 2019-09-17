WWE News: Stevie Richards reveals how Right To Censor could return (Exclusive)

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 59 // 17 Sep 2019, 18:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Right To Censor were hugely popular, despite being a heel faction

Former WWE Superstar Stevie Richards joined me on Episode 8 of Dropkick DiSKussions and spoke to me all about Stevie Night Heat and Blue World Order, but I was really interested in whether he feels like Right To Censor were ahead of their time, and if the faction could be much more prominent in today's product now that the PG era is in full swing - or whether that would be more of a hindrance.

You can watch the entire interview below or read it in full here.

They could always bring something like that back, you could rename it to match the labels of the people who try to control and censor people. The right would say the left is doing it, the left would say the right is doing it. Whatever your local government is, whatever two sides of what I call the same party anyway.

It's weird, with the nostalgia of WWE, if I came out at the Royal Rumble and people heard the sirens, the way the crowd has switched is it would probably get initially cheered because it's just something they remember and it's so backwards to cheer the censor guy that the fans would do it. It's weird.

I think I could still get heat. My friends have joked with me, friends in the business that I do podcasts with, Big Sal from ECW. Great guy. Papadon's another one and also Bin Hamin. We all do a podcast together, but they always joke, like, if I came out on the RAW Reunion and said, "We won," that would be it.

You can read the entire interview here.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!