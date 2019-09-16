WWE News: Stevie Richards reveals where he did his best work (Exclusive)

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 54 // 16 Sep 2019, 17:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stevie Richards opened up to us

While introducing my guest for Episode 8 of Dropkick DiSKussions, I struggled to define Stevie Richards as anything other than a man who's been absolutely everywhere.

Richards is one of the few men to wrestle in the original versions of WWE, ECW, and WCW, as well as Impact Wrestling and Ring Of Honor. He has a wealth of experience and he's now passing that on to the younger generation - but I had to ask the former Blue World Order and Right To Censor star just where he believes he did his best work.

You can watch the entire interview below or read it in full here.

ECW - week in, week out - I was used to the full extent of my potential. I was young, didn't know but they accentuated my strengths and hid my many weaknesses, but...

You'll probably be surprised at this, people think it's Right To Censor, people think it's bWo, but I really think it's Stevie Night Heat because that's really where I was really truly allowed to do what I could do without being hindered, handcuffed.

Richards claimed that freedom allowed him to just be himself.

I wasn't noticed either because they weren't paying attention either but Coach, myself, Al Snow, and then the people that were involved - we were all booking the show. They didn't care.

Advertisement

That went on for about six or seven months until they found out. Then you hear the stories. Stephanie walking in, seeing me with a apron on, "Kiss the GM," chocolate pie on Victoria's face, Johnny Ace denying he knew anything about it - absolutely true.

You can read the entire interview here.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!