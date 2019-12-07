WWE News: Stipulation revealed for Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin at TLC

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 07 Dec 2019, 03:53 IST

Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin have been feuding for the last two months

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin will go one-on-one at the TLC pay-per-view in Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 15.

There had been suggestions that WWE could add a dog collar or tables stipulation to the match, but it has been confirmed that the two rivals will battle it out in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match.

Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin: The story so far

The ongoing rivalry between Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin was renewed after both Superstars were confirmed as members of the SmackDown roster following the 2019 draft.

Since then, Corbin has repeatedly made fun of Reigns – notably his “Big Dog” nickname – and he even fooled the crowd into thinking that the former Shield member was set to make his entrance during an episode of SmackDown, only for a man to appear in a “Big Dog” costume instead.

Corbin defeated Reigns in the main event of SmackDown on November 8, but the four-time WrestleMania headliner gained some revenge later in the month when he caused the King of the Ring winner to be eliminated from the men’s five-on-five-on-five match at Survivor Series.