WWE News: Stone Cold and CM Punk react to fans being asked to stop the 'What?' chants

The official Twitter account of WWE on FOX recently posted a tweet, requesting fans to stop the 'What?' chants. WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin reacted to the same with a single word: 'What?'. Former WWE Superstar CM Punk chimed in too, and FOX deleted the tweet soon after.

The rise of the 'What?' chants

Around a couple of decades ago, Stone Cold was the top dog in all of Pro Wrestling and was one of the biggest reasons why Vince McMahon managed to trump WCW during the Monday Night Wars. At one point in his career, Austin began to use the term 'What?'. The term instantly gained the WWE Universe's attention, and things never remained the same. As time passed, fans in attendance started using the chant on TV shows and PPVs, with the intent of annoying the wrestlers during in-ring segments and promos.

Austin and Punk have some fun on Twitter

Over the course of the past several years, many wrestlers have stated that they absolutely hate the chant and wish that it would die down. All these years later, the chant is still alive and well. Fans chanted it on the latest edition of RAW, and also during Angelo Dawkins' farewell address on NXT. WWE on FOX's Twitter handle urged the fans to stop the chant in a couple of tweets, adding that it's a sign of disrespect.

Can we stop the ‘What’ chants? It’s no longer 2001. xoxo

We saw people chanting it to @AngeloDawkins as he said goodbye to @WWENXT, and now to a ‘Hall Of Famer’ on RAW. That’s not a sign of rebellion, it’s a sign of disrespect. Now back to RAW

The Rattlesnake himself reacted to the tweet. Punk joined in on the discussion, tweeting "CM PUNK!". Readers might be aware of the fact that the WWE Universe has been using the "CM Punk" chant for years now. Interestingly, WWE on FOX deleted the tweets soon after.

CM PUNK! — CM Pumpkinhead (@CMPunk) October 23, 2019

