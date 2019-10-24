WWE Rumors: Backstage update on Shane McMahon's return

Shane McMahon probably won't be coming back anytime soon

On SmackDown Live's debut on FOX, Kevin Owens met Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match, which ended with Owens coming out the victor and Shane getting fired from WWE. Dave Meltzer has now noted that there aren't any plans for Shane McMahon to return to WWE TV anytime soon.

Shane's rivalry with Kevin Owens

It has been a while since Shane McMahon got into a rivalry with a babyface Kevin Owens. As per reports at that time, WWE was trying to turn Owens into a Stone Cold-like character for the modern audience. The feud saw Owens delivering an intense promo on an episode of SmackDown Live, similar to the one that CM Punk cut around 8 years ago on RAW. Owens targeted Shane's practices as an authority figure and accused him of holding back talented Superstars and hogging the spotlight. The two met in a match at SummerSlam 2019, with the stipulation stating that a loss would result in Owens leaving WWE. Owens came out victorious in the end though.

Shane's return isn't coming anytime soon

On SmackDown Live's FOX premiere, Owens defeated McMahon in a "Loser Leaves WWE" Ladder Match, leading to Shane's storyline exit.

Dave Meltzer recently did a Q&A on WOR and was asked about Shane McMahon's WWE status. Meltzer stated that Shane won't be coming back to WWE TV in the near future.

He’s got nothing right now. You’re never gone. It appears that he is not going to be on TV for a while.

Shane McMahon had made his big return to WWE way back in 2016 on the road to WrestleMania 32, where he faced The Undertaker inside Hell In A Cell.

