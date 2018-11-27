WWE News: Stone Cold Names 2 Current WWE Superstars He Wants To Work With

Stone Cold Steve Austin was doing a Q&A on the recent episode of the Steve Austin Show when he revealed that he would love to work with 2 current WWE Superstars. The rattlesnake was asked who he would have liked to have that one last program with and he named two surprising stars.

Austin has not been in an official match since his loss to The Rock at WrestleMania XIX in 2003. He has repeatedly stated that he will not be returning to in-ring action as he wants to be remembered for being the ‘a** kicking Stone Cold Steve Austin’ in the ring and not a '53-year-old’ Steve Austin.

His last appearance on WWE TV was earlier this year when RAW was celebrating it's 25th anniversary. However, he been regularly doing the Steve Austin Show podcast and it was in the recent episode when he spoke about the current talents he wants to work with.

Austin's simple reply to the question of who he wants to work with from the current roster was: “I’m good friends with Brock Lesnar and it’d be fun to work with Brock ’cause I was supposed to all those years ago. I also really think Elias is doing well. I’d like to work with that guy to elevate him. I think he’s on his way to being a top guy.”

“I’ve known Brock forever and we’re good friends. But Elias has been making more and more progress. The character is coming around. The guitar work is great. Damn good hand in the ring. Great gimmick. He’s working baby (face) now and I think that’s great,” added Austin. (H/T Fightful for the quotes)

Brock Lesnar's next big appearance is set to be at the Royal Rumble as he is not scheduled to have a match at TLC. Elias, meanwhile, is caught in the battle between Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman with a rivalry with ‘The All Mighty’ Bobby Lashley in the making.

