WWE News: Stone Cold reacts to fan telling him not to break kayfabe

Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently responded to a fan on Twitter, who took exception to the fact that The Rattlesnake used words like 'selling' in his previous tweet. Austin stated that it's almost 2020 and fans know that pro wrestling isn't real.

When kayfabe was alive

The world of pro wrestling has gone through a drastic change over the course of the past few decades. Back in the 70s and 80s, keeping kayfabe alive was one of the most crucial aspects of the business and wrestlers used to go to great lengths to make sure that the fans wouldn't suspect anything. At the time, babyfaces used to avoid traveling with heels, and didn't appear with them in a public setting outside a wrestling ring. As time passed, it slowly dawned upon fans that pro wrestling is a pre-determined sport, with babyfaces and heels simply playing the roles that they have been assigned by the writer.

Austin breaks kayfabe on Twitter

The fans of today are well aware of the fact that pro wrestling is a staged act, much like a TV show with actors and a script. Austin posted a GIF of The Rock selling the Stunner in his own unique manner, indicating that he was the best seller of the move. A fan wasn't thrilled with Austin's statement, and asked him to simply say that it was a devastating move and it destroyed The Rock.

Love SCSA but hate this tweet. “Academy”, ‘selling’… ugh. Yes, I realize kayfabe is dead but can’t you just say it’s a devastating move and that’s why it f**ked Rock all up?

Austin responded to the fan, told him that it's almost 2020, and that fans know it's not real. Here's Austin's response to the fan:

Austin's reply

What do you think? Was Austin in the wrong when he used words like 'selling' on Twitter?

