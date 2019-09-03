WWE News: Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on the opening segment of RAW

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

Tonight's opening segment of Monday Night RAW featured a contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman prior to their Universal Championship match at Clash of Champions.

Rollins and Strowman were eventually interrupted by A.J. Styles and The O.C. and the segment was also praised by Hall of Famer, Stone Cold Steve Austin on Twitter.

These contract signings are always chaotic. Michael Cole is a helluva announcer, but he ain’t much of a moderator...💀💀💀#Raw — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) September 3, 2019

Seth Rollins vs Braun Strowman's rivalry...

After winning the WWE Universal Championship for the second time in his career at the SummerSlam pay-per-view by beating Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins ignited a feud against Braun Strowman on RAW.

With Strowman initially saving Rollins from a beatdown at the hands of The O.C., the duo eventually challenged for the RAW Tag Team Championships and also won the titles by beating the team of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. This also marked Strowman's second reign as RAW Tag Team Champion and Rollins' third reign as double champion, as he held the Universal and RAW Tag Team Championship at the same time.

The O.C. crash Rollins-Strowman contract signing

With Braun Strowman set to challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at the upcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-view, the champion and the challenger were set for a contract signing tonight on Raw when the current RAW Tag Team Champions were interrupted by A.J. Styles and his O.C. stablemates.

Things quickly got out of control between all five men with Strowman and Rollins laying out The O.C., Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin took to Twitter and commented on the segment, saying that the WWE contract signings always tend to get chaotic.

The Texas Rattlesnake further stated that Michael Cole is a "helluva announcer" but certainly isn't too good of a moderator.

When is Clash of Champions?

Clash of Champion is set to take place on the 15th of September, 2019 and will feature a Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, who will pull off double duty by defending their RAW Tag Titles against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler as well.