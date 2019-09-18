WWE News: Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals his favorite matches from the Clash of Champions event

Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE's Clash of Champions pay-per-view took place earlier this week and the fans are still buzzing about the event. The show had everything, from title changes to the return of Luke Harper to The Fiend setting his sight on the WWE Universal Champion, so the fans can't be blamed.

Stone Cold Steve Austin joined the WWE Universe in this regard as he discussed Clash of Champions on the latest edition of his podcast, The Steve Austin Show.

Charlotte Flair vs Bayley

Steve Austin revealed that he thoroughly enjoyed the match between Charlotte Flair and Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship. He even clarified how the short length of the match helped in portraying a better story.

Bayley goes down there as the champion and just has this big smile on her face because she is very content with what she did the previous week and ends up stealing a win over Charlotte. It was a short match, but I certainly enjoyed that match. I love both of those ladies, so I enjoyed it. We'll see where the story goes from here.

Favorite match

The WWE Hall of Famer stated the RAW Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks to be his favorite from the event.

As much as I love Bayley and Charlotte, I love Becky and Sasha, two more of my favorites out there going for the RAW Women's Championship. And they put in some time and they told a hell of a story.

Steve Austin also praised Sasha Banks for her heel tactics. He commented,

It's more natural for her and when she's 'The Boss' and has that swagger. And, of course, Becky is 'The Man' and has been dropping some monster promos lately and just very articulate and eloquent and just she's 'The Man' and they had a damn barnburner. And it was probably, well it was, the match of the night. So congratulations to those two ladies.

The fans will witness more of Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch as the two are set to face each other inside the demonic Hell in a Cell structure at the upcoming WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

