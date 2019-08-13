WWE News: Stone Cold Steve Austin segment confirmed for tonight's RAW

Stone Cold will appear via Skype

Well, after a monumental SummerSlam last night, this week's Monday Night RAW is must-see, and now even more so as WWE have announced a segment starring Stone Cold Steve Austin!

It's only been a couple of weeks since his last appearance on the RAW Reunion where Austin closed out the show by thanking the WWE Universe, reminiscing with old friends and cracking open a couple of cold ones in a way that only The Texas Rattlesnake can.

Now, the WWE has confirmed that the Hall of Famer will appear via Skype to discuss the Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar match last night that saw The Architect regain the WWE Universal Championship ahead of his new post-RAW series Straight Up Steve Austin, which premieres immediately after the show.

What is Straight Up Steve Austin?

WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin's next venture is a seven part docu-series where each episode sees Austin and a celebrity guest swap stories about their lives and careers while embarking on adventures in different cities across America.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch appears on one episode, while other guests include Trace Adkins, Dale Earnhardt Jr, Gabriel Iglesias, Baker Mayfield, Rob Riggle and Sal Vulcano.

What else can we expect from RAW?

Well, other advertised matches for tonight are Cedric Alexander vs. Drew McIntyre, Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match, The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler, and a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match where Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defend against Asuka and Kairi Sane.

After last night, all eyes will also be on the red brand to see if The Fiend makes an appearance after his triumphant debut against Finn Balor.

Are you looking forward to tonight's episode of RAW? Let us know in the comments section.