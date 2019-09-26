WWE News: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to return for upcoming show

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan are amongst the several legends who'll appear on the show

The official “WWE On FOX” Twitter account has now confirmed wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will appear on SmackDown’s upcoming debut episode on FOX.

Additionally, several other legends, as well as current Superstars, have also been confirmed for the special debut SmackDown episode on FOX.

WWE SmackDown’s move to the FOX network has been one of the biggest stories in sports entertainment over the past several months.

WWE is widely-recognized as one of the world’s premier sports-entertainment organizations. Under the guidance of company head honcho Vince McMahon, it has constantly elevated the level of the sports and entertainment industry worldwide.

On that note, due to the promotion's deal with the FOX network, WWE’s SmackDown TV show will start airing on that network from October 4th onward.

WWE pulls out all the stops ahead of SmackDown’s highly-anticipated move to FOX.

WWE recently announced that the October 4th, 2019 episode of SmackDown will feature special appearances by several legends and Hall of Famers such as Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Mark Henry, and Jerry Lawler, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, Lita, and many more.

Fans can check out “WWE on FOX’s” tweet regarding “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s appearance on the SmackDown on FOX premiere episode, below –

Past & present @WWE Superstars, including @steveaustinBSR, @HulkHogan, @BeckyLynchWWE, and more, will descend upon the @STAPLESCenter to celebrate the 20th anniversary of SmackDown.



📺Watch the premiere of Friday Night SmackDown Oct. 4, at 8p ET/7p CT on FOX. pic.twitter.com/IIqpSrIwoi — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 24, 2019

Furthermore, the episode will also feature the all-important WWE Championship Match between reigning champion Kofi Kingston and challenger Brock Lesnar.

Yet another key showdown on the aforementioned episode will feature Kevin Owens going one-on-one against arch-rival Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match.

Moreover, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will team up with Charlotte Flair in a matchup against the team of SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks.

