WWE News: Studies show worrying trend of increase in average age of WWE TV viewership

It's almost doubled in the last 16 years.

by Aditya Rangarajan News 07 Jun 2017, 23:42 IST

WWE Network is truly the way forward

What’s the story?

A study about Nielson TV viewership data for 25 sports over a 16-year period, conducted for SportsBusiness Journal by Magna Global reports a startling increase in the median age of the viewer when it comes to pro wrestling.

Although 23 other sports also showed an increase in the average age of their viewer in the test period 2000 – 2016, it’s pro wrestling’s statistic that stands out.

In case you didn’t know...

The study took account of average viewership across 16 years, specifically in 2000, 2006 and 2016. All the companies that have been reached out to regarding the numbers corroborate the statistics, but also point out that the younger viewers today tend to prefer digital consumerism than watching television.

The heart of the matter

Credits: Magna Global

As reflected above, pro wrestling displays the greatest change in median age since 2000, with a mind-boggling increase of 26 years. This means that the average age of the WWE viewer in the past 16 years has practically doubled.

And considering that the WWE Network – which is basically a non-television method of consuming the product – has been around only of late and even then, doesn’t showcase their weekly shows like Raw, SmackDown and NXT, the drastic increase in age is a worrying trend for the WWE.

It would serve to indicate that they aren’t making new fans, although the bulk of the years from 2000-2016 were tailor-made for drawing in a very young age demographic through the PG era.

What’s next?

The WWE has to address this statistic if it wants to ensure its long term sustenance and growth. The television shows on the USA Network are still the primary medium through which the audience can consume the WWE product, but these studies make it crystal clear that the newer generation is moving on to digital media rapidly.

Although the advent of the WWE Network was a step in the right direction towards addressing that dynamic, the WWE has to figure out the nuts and bolts of how to transition completely from a television-based product into digital media if they want to keep adapting and growing with the times.

Author’s take

Then. Now. Forever, reads the famous slogan of the WWE. Vince McMahon oversaw the successful transition from circuit television and independent territorial wrestling to global coverage and pay-per-views. Now it’s time for Stephanie and Triple H to carry on in that vein and ensure that the WWE remains relevant in the years to come.

